Insta-star lashes out over ‘fake break-up’

GOLD Coast fitness Insta-star Sophie Guidolin has struck back at trolls in a teary, raw post after followers accused her of faking a heartbreaking marriage break-up.

Mum-of-four Ms Guidolin shared several posts with her 500,000 followers revealing she had been suffering through her darkest moments in silence.

The final straw came when a troll accused her of faking a break up with husband Nathan Wallace as a publicity stunt.

"My marriage breakdown was VERY real, and yes I didn't share it because we are entitled to our privacy, not because I want to portray a perfect life - I never have," Ms Guidolin wrote.

She shared the raw photo of herself in tears cuddling her daughter just one day after she was attacked by a follower when she shared an image of her husband on their five year anniversary - revealing the pair had rekindled after a break.

"That fake break up though. See you lost followers not everyone buys your bs," wrote the follower.

Sophie Guidolin in tears with her daughter. Picture: Instagram

Sophie Guidolin with husband Nathan Wallace. Picture: Instagram

Ms Guidolin lashed back: "Who the actual F**K would 'fake break up' ?!?? It's called marriage counselling and working through your s**t."

In a subsequent Instagram posted Ms Guidolin opened up: "Yes, Nathan moved out. I HIGHLY doubt things would have turned out as they have if we documented this online," she said.

The post from Sophie Guidolin's Instagram.

The touching photo of her holding her daughter was one of her low points - though not her lowest, she says.

"This is an incredibly vulnerable feeling - not only because of how this image looks - but because this was such a low point in my life and I still feel nauseous even looking at it."

In an Instagram story video she revealed her mental health battles further:

"This isn't one or two comments. Every day I log online and I cop - not even abuse - I get told to kill myself, my kids are ugly and have down syndrome, my husband doesn't love me, that my marriage is fake, my life's a shame, that I'm ugly, that I look like a man, that I take steroids," she said.

"So imagine, just for two minutes put yourself in somebody else's shoes, that you wake up every single day and one of the first things that you read is hundreds of comments of people telling you to kill yourself, you're not worthy.

"Ninety per cent of the time I know that it is not true but it is hard when you continuously read it."

The personal trainer says trolls often criticise her physique.

The Gold Coast woman works as a nutritionist and personal trainer and is a busy mother to her four children, Kai, Ryder and twins Evie and Aria, who have their own social media following of 55,000 followers.

"My four children are my priority - sorry guys, I love you all but you will never come above my family.

"You will see me shopping at Coles and running after my twins at nippers. I am the girl who smiles back at strangers and helps elderly people with their trolleys."

Sophie Guidolin (holding Evie) with husband Nathan Wallace (holding Aria) and sons Kai and Ryder. Picture Mike Batterham

Following her marital hardships, she said it has taken her 18 months to find her place.

"In early 2018 I had a huge business lesson, impacting not only my finances, but spiralled me into a dark place due to the realisation that I had worked for seven years and at any point, it could all be taken away," she said.

Ms Guidolin is now focusing on using her platform to encourage her followers to practice physical and mental health.

"Why would I post such a vulnerable photo? I pray that every person who sent me awful DMs begging for info, or slandering me learns that life may not be as it seems."