INSTA-STAR: Bundy pug has got fashion choices licked

BEING an online celebrity is a life that can come with a lot of pressure, but if you ask Isabella the pug, it's just another day in a dog's life.

The Bundaberg canine is a little more Paris Hilton than pooch.

Owner Kiana Wondrock says Isabella has her own bedroom, wardrobe and even hosted a second birthday party recently complete with canine pals and a dog-friendly cake.

"We love our baby girl," says Miss Wondrock.

Isabella has a following of more than 1000 people on social media site Instagram where regular photos keep her fans up-to-date.

Isabella poses in unique outfits for all sorts of special occasions from Halloween to commemorating Anzac Day.

Miss Wonrock said her family purchased Isabella in Toowoomba before bringing her back to Bundaberg following a cruise.

"We got a phone call and got off the cruise ship and just drove straight to her," she said.

They also purchased Isabella's brother, who now lives on the Gold Coast with Miss Wonrock's son.

"We just thought 'oh my God' she's beautiful because she loves pretty dresses and stuff."

Miss Wondrock said Issabella always gets dressed up before she does and loves every bit of it.

"We always have the camera ready," she said.

Isabella has her own little day bed and her bedroom is adorned with cute plush toys, her bedroom walls feature glow-in-the-dark stars.

According to Miss Wondrock, Isabella has modelled for businesses including Mutt Cosmetics and Billy & Margot Ice Cream.

Isabella recently had a Christmas photo shoot with the RSPCA and, when she did, she donated a big bag of goodies to her doggie friends.

"She just likes being a little princess," Miss Wondrock said.

To follow Isabella on Instagram, search "missisabellathepug".