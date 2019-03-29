Inspirational 60-year-old to start in women's only triathlon

SWIM, RIDE, RUN: Jade Campbell, Veronica Mills, Kirrily Stewart, Kristina Sand and Karen Arnold will compete in the Fitzroy Frogs women's only triathlon in Rockhampton on Sunday.

SWIM, RIDE, RUN: Jade Campbell, Veronica Mills, Kirrily Stewart, Kristina Sand and Karen Arnold will compete in the Fitzroy Frogs women's only triathlon in Rockhampton on Sunday. Allan Reinikka ROK280319atri1

TRIATHLON: Karen Arnold will tackle her first full triathlon at the women's only event in Rockhampton this weekend.

It is an inspiring feat for the 60-year-old, who learned to cycle just eight months ago and who only recently started swimming lessons.

Women and juniors will take centre stage at the inaugural Rockhampton Triathlon being staged by the Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon Club on Sunday.

The swim leg will be at the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre, the bike leg on Sir Raymond Huish Drive and the Rockhampton Showgrounds surrounds and the run leg on the river front.

Fitzroy Frogs president Craig McCormack said the event was all about participation, with enticer and sprint distances for women and shorter distances for juniors designed to provide an enjoyable introduction to triathlon.

Arnold competed in a triathlon two months ago at Emu Park, doing the cycle leg in a team that included two friends also aged 60.

She said when the women's only triathlon came up, she decided she would give it a go as an individual.

"It's absolutely fantastic to be able to do it in a comfortable environment with plenty of people supporting you," Arnold said.

Veronica Mills will be among the field competing in the women's only triathlon on Sunday. Paul Braven GLA030416TRI

"I'm not worried about time. I'm just going to keep going and get it done without stopping. I'll be happy with that."

Jade Campbell will also make her race debut on Sunday after a friend suggested she give triathlon a try.

"I had a love for running and he mentioned that swimming is good cross-training and I socially ride with my son and my husband so I decided to add all three together," she said.

"I'm really excited to be able to push my body to the limit.

"It's all about having fun, getting out there, enjoying the atmosphere and making some new friendships."

The women's only triathlon will start at 7am, the junior triathlon at 9am.

For more information, go to fitzroyfrogs.net. Online registrations close at 7pm Friday.