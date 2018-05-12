INSPIRATION: Nelson's character rewarded

AFTER an internship through the slums of India, Bundaberg man David Nelson was inspired to create change and has now been awarded for his achievements by his former high school.

Struck by the stark realities of a slum lifestyle, Mr Nelson was inspired to design new and affordable home living spaces that can be built on as the owner pleases.

This form of housing, named by Mr Nelson as the Homecube, was just the tip of the iceberg in his purpose-built designs, with the later conceptualised Furnicube and Chargecube following suit.

Bundaberg Christian College Principal Paul Sterling said the young entrepreneur was awarded the school's first fellowship award after his educational diligence and commendable persona.

"I wasn't working at the school when David was a student but other teachers have commented on his studious nature,” Mr Sterling said.

"David actually repeated year eight which was a wake-up call for him to turn his studies around.”

The award was established to recognise students that may not be the most academic but display desirable character attributes.

"We believe each of our students has the ability to do something great and truly be transformational,” he said.

"It's what they do with that potential which makes the difference and is why the award was introduced.

"While academic achievement is important, it's also got to do with what students are doing five, 10 or 15 years in the future.

"A big part of this award is not just about a person's achievements but taking what you have into another community to help and bless others.

"That's what sets this award apart from the high flying academic award - it's for someone who's used what they've got to make a difference in the world.”

ACHIEVEMENT: Bundaberg Christian College principal Paul Sterling hands an honorary fellowship award to past student David Nelson. Mike Knott BUN280418NELSON3

The three components to the award, being wisdom, vision and courage, detail why the recipient has been chosen and how they met each criteria.

"David has the wisdom to make sensible decisions and navigate through life, the vision to see beyond himself and the courage to press forward, try something different and go against the crowd,” he said.

Mr Sterling said Mr Nelson has a bright future ahead of him and couldn't wait to see the impact his designs made within developing communities.

"He's certainly an entrepreneur who will continue to innovate and introduce wonderful inventions and make a real difference in lives that are underprivileged,” he said.

To learn more about Mr Nelson's products or purchase one of his designs, visit www.homecube.co.