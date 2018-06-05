INSPIRATION: Bundy youngster can't wait to meet footy heroes

GREAT OPPORTUNITY: Deborah Edwards will be running on to Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium with either Australia or Ireland before their match this weekend .

GREAT OPPORTUNITY: Deborah Edwards will be running on to Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium with either Australia or Ireland before their match this weekend . TAHLIA STEHBENS

EVERY Friday night at training, Bundaberg's Deborah Edwards tries to emulate how her favourite player Israel Folau scores tries for the Wallabies in Test matches.

Now, this Saturday she could meet him in person.

Deborah, along with 22 other players from Wide Bay, will walk out with either the Australian or Ireland side this Saturday when they play at Suncorp Stadium.

The juniors will meet the players in the tunnel before walking out on the hallowed turf to be mascots for the team as the national anthem is played.

They will all then be able to watch the game before getting autographs from those in the match squad.

"I'm excited,” Deborah said.

"I think just watching them play will be good.”

Deborah plays for The Waves in the junior Bundaberg competition, showing her skills every Friday at The Waves Sports Ground.

In her age group, the players train for around 45 minutes before playing touch football games for the final part of the session.

The juniors can't tackle yet in competition.

Deborah said one person got her involved in the game.

"I started this term,” she said.

"My sister, she plays too and one time I watched Sam play.

"And it inspired me to play to.”

She's now fallen in love with the game.

"I've made some new friends,” she said.

"My passing, kicking and tackling have all improved.

Deborah said tackling was her favourite thing to do at training as well as scoring tries just like the player she looks up to, Israel Folau.

"I like how he jumps really high and catches the ball,” she said.

"And how he runs really fast and gets past everyone.

"We don't really jump up and stuff (like him) but I like scoring tries.”

Deborah and her teammates will walk on the field at around 8pm.

There is more on page 28 of today's NewsMail.