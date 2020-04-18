Inspector all fired up for retirement

NEXT CHAPTER: Bundaberg QFES Inspector Ron Higgins is retiring after three decades of service. Photo: NewsMail.

FROM floods, bushfires and now a pandemic, Bundaberg's Inspector Ron Higgins has seen it all, and after 34½ years, he's hanging up his Queensland Fire and Emergency Services hat.

Having worked his way up through the ranks, Inspector Higgins said he loved his job, which had undergone massive changes through the three decades.

He said originally their role was to fight fires, but that had since evolved to incorporate rescues with road traffic crashes and more specialised and tactical operations such as swiftwater and vertical rescues.

More recently, QFES has also played a major role in disaster management; something Bundaberg has experienced in spades.

For Inspector Higgins there are two cases that stand out throughout his career - the Childers Backpacker Fire and having to call every firefighter about the death of their fellow fireman Paul Austin.

He said it was one of the hardest things he had ever had to do.

Remembering the Childers Backpacker fire clearly, it was his son's birthday and a devastating incident that not only made international headlines but impacted Inspector Higgins's hometown.

Inspector Higgins said every day with his team was a highlight for him.

He said the camaraderie among the team made them more like a family.

Inspector Higgins said with two new stations secured and renovations for other stations in the region, he said now was the time to leave on a high.

While travel plans are on hold, he said plenty of fishing was on the agenda.