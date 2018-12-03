Menu
Perry River bridge on Mingo Rd.
Perry River bridge on Mingo Rd. Matthew McInerney
News

Inspection finds structural issues on 2 Bundy region bridges

3rd Dec 2018 12:49 PM
A ROUTINE inspection has found structural issues with both the St Agnes and Perry River Bridges on Walla Rd at Morganville, leading Bundaberg Regional Council to impose a 15 tonne load limit on the bridges.

Council's roads and drainage spokesman Bill Trevor said the load limitation would remain in place until refurbishment works were carried out.

"Refurbishment work will begin next week to repair structural damage to Perry River Bridge and is expected to take eight to 10 weeks,” Cr Trevor said.

"St Agnes Bridge works will get underway as soon as the Perry River Bridge works are completed.

"A side track will be in place at both locations during construction.”

Council apologises for any inconvenience to motorists.

Enquiries regarding the load limits can be directed to Council's District Engineer on 1300 883 699.

