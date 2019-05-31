Giddy Goat still open despite official court wind up notice

Giddy Goat Cafe and Bar in Rockhampton's East St sold this year for more than $3.5 million.

1PM: THE OWNERS of Giddy Goat Café and Bar have confirmed they are open, despite this morning's liquidation notice in Brisbane Federal Court.

A status was posted on their Facebook page around 12 noon stating:

"WE ARE OPEN!

"We are trading as usual!

"Come down and Enjoy The Giddy Goat!"

They even have a Friday burger special of steak sliders with caramelised onions, dill pickles, oak lettuce, cheese and BBQ Bourbon sauce w/chips and a post mix drink for $14.

The cafe had many customers at lunch today.

11.15AM: The company that ran one of Rockhampton's most popular pubs has been found to be "presumed insolvent".

Company SHG ran the Giddy Goat Cafe and Bar and has been accused of owing more than $1million in unpaid taxes and superannuation.

The matter was mentioned in Brisbane Federal Court on Friday where Registrar Michael Buckingham declared the company was insolvent and ordered it be wound up.

"I am satisfied the defendant company (SHG) is presumed to be insolvent," he said.

He ordered the company be wound up and Cor Cordis partner Michael Joiner be appointed liquidator.

Registrar Buckingham ordered the Australian Tax Office's costs will be fixed at $2635.

No lawyers or representatives for SHG were present in court for the order. -NewsRegional