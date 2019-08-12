Insolvency rates jump in the Bundy region

Insolvency is on the rise in the region.

BUNDABERG'S insolvency rates have increased dramatically over the March quarter.

The total number of debtors reached 54 for the June quarter, a significant jump from the 32 seen in March.

Non-business related insolvency cases rose from 25 to 48 while business-related insolvencies dropped from seven to six.

Speaking to the NewsMail in May, Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president Yale Morgan said the number of business insolvencies was quite low.

"Whilst we have seen almost double the insolvencies in the March quarter over the December quarter, the figures are relatively low with only seven recorded,” Mr Morgan said.

"Whilst I don't know the specific circumstances for the businesses involved, business has been a little tougher in the March quarter, particularly for small business.”

In May, Mr Morgan said the Chamber was optimistic about local business sustainability and growth.

Going on the number of total insolvencies and giving a 10 percent discrepancy, Bundaberg has a similar number of debtors as Gladstone and Inner Ipswich for the June quarter.

For the June quarter, here's how other government areas' insolvencies rates held up:

Burnett had a total of 14, down from the 20 in the March quarter.

Hervey Bay had 27, up from 21.

Maryborough had 6, a decent from from 14.

Rockhampton had 63, a jump from 49 in Mach.

Gladstone had 59, a decent increase over the 38 seen in March.

It is worth noting that some pieces of data are not available for all government areas, though Bundaberg's jump in insolvency rates is still a stand-out figure.