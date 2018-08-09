Insolvency issues aren't going away

Data reveals Bundaberg's insolvency woes far from over

NEW data has revealed Bundaberg's insolvency woes are far from over, with the number of individuals racking up debt in the region holding steady.

Forty-seven insolvencies were filed in Bundaberg between April and June 2018, according to the Australian Financial Security Authority.

The concerning figures show the number of insolvencies in the region has barely improved since the March quarter, when 53 individuals declared bankruptcy or entered debt arrangements.

Nonetheless, the 11.3 per cent decrease from earlier this year shows Bundy's debt figures are at least heading in the right direction.

The same level of consistency is noticeable when comparing the most recent data to statistics recorded in the 2017 June quarter.

This time last year, 49 people filed insolvencies - two more than this year's 47.

The NewsMail's data analysis focused on all individuals who entered any type of personal insolvency, including bankruptcies.

Broken down by the number of debtors with business and non-business related personal insolvencies, AFSA's numbers revealed 38 of the insolvencies were non-business related (80.9 per cent). This was down three people - or 7.3 per cent - compared to the March quarter.

The number of people who entered a new debt or personal insolvency agreement related to business was nine. That is three - or 25 per cent - less than the previous quarter.

If a person is having issues with unmanageable debts, they should seek advice so all options available can be explored and considered before the situation becomes irretrievable.

Help can be found from a lawyer experienced in handling insolvency, an accountant, a financial counselling service or a registered liquidator or trustee.

The Bankruptcy Act 1966 includes three broad types of personal insolvency: Bankruptcy and Debt and Personal Insolvency agreements.

A personal insolvency is a former arrangement to help people manage their debts.