Insolvency figures reveal situation for Bundy businesses

SEVEN businesses in the Bundaberg area were in financial distress in the three months up until September.

This is according to data supplied by the Australian Financial Security Authority, which shows regional insolvency figures across the country.

In the previous quarter ending in June, there had been six businesses that were insolvent.

Local businesses were a small fraction of the total number of insolvencies in Bundaberg.

In total, there were 28 insolvencies in Bundaberg in the September quarter, which was quite a favourable drop in comparison to the 48 insolvencies that were declared in the three months ending in June.

Across Queensland the total number of insolvencies were 1469 in the last quarter.

It had been 1611 in the quarter ending in June.

The authority has a 'heat-map' which shows a scale of the areas that had the highest insolvencies across Australia.

The places that were coloured 'red' were those that had more than 100 insolvencies. Queensland's coastal regions including Wide Bay stood out, along with Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth.

The authority said that more than 61 per cent of the newly recorded personal insolvencies within the last quarter were based in capital cities.

It should be observed that data had not been completed in every regional area, which may mean some regional places with high insolvencies may be overlooked on the 'heat map'.

It also only considered numbers rather than by percentage of a population.

Meanwhile, American Express released its own report on regional economies.

An American Express spokeswoman said that 77 per cent of regional consumers believed that small businesses were struggling. 83 per cent of small businesses were satisfied with their life.

It said the income of 64 per cent of regional businesses in the last year had not decreased.