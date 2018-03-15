Insolvency down but plenty lining up for help

THE latest figures on personal insolvency show numbers are going down in Bundaberg - but there's still plenty of people lining up for welfare.

St Vincent de Paul Society Bundaberg family intervention co-ordinator Patsy Birznieks said people were literally standing in line waiting for help.

"We're open three mornings a week on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9am-noon and we are very busy at the moment,' she said.

People line-up waiting to access food, food vouchers and no interest loans.

Figures from the Australian Financial Security Authority reveal only 33 debtors were insolvent in the last quarter of 2017, compared to 45 in the previous quarter.

Vinnies say they helped 6725 people in the 2015-16 financial year and 6726 in the 2016-17 financial year.

"Vinnies provide a great service to the people of Bundaberg,” Ms Birznieks said.

"We service the surrounding regions too. Anyone can make an appointment.

"The public can help by donating unwanted goods, and financially and we're always looking for volunteers.”