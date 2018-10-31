Menu
INSOLVENCY: The September data reveals insolvency rates had dropped in Bundaberg.
Insolvencies drop in Bundaberg: AFSA data

Katie Hall
by
31st Oct 2018 1:19 PM
THE number of Bundaberg debtors entering into personal insolvency has dropped, the Australian Financial Security Authority has announced.

Data from the September quarter found the number of debtors with an insolvency that was non-business related was 25, when in the June quarter it had been 38.

In the September quarter of last year, 38 Bundaberg debtors entered into insolvency, and a further seven were business related.

The figures, released yesterday, revealed the number of debtors with an insolvency that was business related in the June quarter was nine, and in the September quarter it dropped to six.

The total number of debtors in the latest data was 31.

Hervey Bay's figures (while having no available data for the September quarter), had 24 insolvencies in the June quarter that were non-business related - and six debtors with an insolvency that was business related.

In Maryborough, 18 personal insolvencies were recorded in June, and four business-related insolvencies were noted.

