Insight into type 1 diabetes at free family event

DEALING WITH DIABETES: Kristy Poulter with her 13-year-old daughter Angelina, who has type 1 diabetes.

ANGELINA Poulter doesn't have the same life as most kids her age.

The type 1 diabetic gets sick often, has to watch what she eats and must have insulin injections every day.

Mum Kristy said it had been a long and rocky road for her daughter, diagnosed in November 2013, and her teenage years were going to be the biggest challenge yet.

"We found out Angelina had diabetes when she became very sick one day,” she said.

"She nearly collapsed in the shower so we rushed her to hospital and were told if we had waited one more night she might not have made it.”

Now, Angelina and her family have to manage her diabetes every day and say there is always something new to learn about it.

"At the moment we are struggling because it is something very hard to keep on top of,” Mrs Poulter said.

"During school hours she feels secluded because other kids around her don't have diabetes.”

This weekend, the Poulters are attending an event they hope will give them more insight into type 1 diabetes.

"We are hoping to meet families who are also in the same situation as us, going through the same things,” Mrs Poulter said.

The Bundaberg T1 Family Get Together is being held on Saturday at the Bargara Cultural Centre, Diabetes Queensland promotion officer Karen Bucholz said.

"It's a great opportunity for parents and their child to meet other parents and children who are dealing with similar issues.”

Speakers for the event include psychologist Jeanne Strahan and local registered nurse and diabetes educator Beth Knight.

The free event starts at 9am. To register, phone 1300 136 588.

