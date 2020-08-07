Inside the region’s newest health clinic

FROM THE GROUND UP: Precision Healthcare Centre is due to be completed next month and will be a specialist-led centre with a holistic approach to health and healing.

Dr Pretissha Harrichund's is putting precision at the forefront of her new practice - literally.

An endocrinologist and physician, Dr Harrichund is set to open Precision Healthcare Centre at Bundaberg in the coming months.

She said consultation rooms and reception will be on the top floor while the ground floor is focused on allied health.

Facilities on the ground floor includes a heated rehab pool with stairs and a hydraulic chair to lower patients into the water, catering for all abilities.

Dr Harrichund said she was excited to deliver the service to people and attracting like-minded professionals to do the same.

"The kinds of allied health professionals I'm looking at is physiotherapists, exercise physiologist, podiatry, dietetics, psychology, and probably diabetic education," she said.

"We would need these people either to be general or with a leaning towards obesity or Type 2 diabetes.

"Because that's my focus, to help people with these conditions."

Dr Harrichund said while the concept for this centre was laid out pre-COVID, access to treatment for obesity, type 2 diabetes and related problems like kidney disease and hypotension, couldn't be more important now.

"In the time of COVID we are seeing people with these conditions having a higher mortality," she said.

"So it's more important than ever for me to stay focused on that initial goal because it's going to save lives.

"People are going to be able to manage and probably face whatever challenges are ahead of them if they have better control of these comorbidities."

The service Dr Harrichund is hoping to provide will look at the patient as a whole, not just a particular condition, and consider their feelings, emotions, psychological needs and exercise limitations.

Which is why she wants to have professionals from various disciplines under the one roof.

"The name Precision Healthcare Centre is based on that because precision medicine is now the future of medicine," she said.

"We are now understanding that by mapping out genetic code we can actually predict what diseases and conditions that particular individual is facing and down the track we can address that individually …"

Dr Harrichund said what she's accomplished to date was not something she had foreseen for herself.

"Twelve-year-old me would be gobsmacked to know where I am now," she said.

"I've always had a caring side, I just never knew that it would take me through this path."

Construction on the centre is due to be completed next month.

