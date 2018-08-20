Inside the battle for Bundy's shoppers

IN STORE VS ONLINE: Leisa Papa loves the flexibility of an online business, structuring her time around her kids' events

Contributed

BUNDABERG'S been on a shopping spree with a report showing the region among the top 10 highest growing online shoppers nation-wide.

In May, Newsmail reported data from Australia Post has revealed that locals have turned their focus and their wallets towards online shopping, with purchases rising by 22.5 per cent in 2017.

Meanwhile many local traders are struggling.

Last week a 'Buy Local or Bye Local' initiative was launched in the region to encourage people to shop at businesses in the CBD.

Are these new statistics a great opportunity for modernising the region or the demise for many locally owned walk-in stores?

The NewsMail has spoken to two Bundaberg business owners that use differing platforms, who have shared their views on the online shopping trend and their business approaches to online versus physical stores.

The case for:

LEISA Papa was born in Bundaberg and now runs her online store Little Kids Business from her home in Brisbane, having relocated to study.

She said she chose an online medium because it gave her flexibility.

She can attend her kids' events such as her son's athletics carnival and daughter's dance exam and still bring in an income.

"The beauty of online is that I am able to reach customers anywhere in Australia at any time of the day,” Ms Papa said.

Contributed

Twenty-nine per cent of purchases made on her website are between 7pm and 10pm, a time where physical stores would usually be closed.

"I find that many parents exhale after their child is in bed and grab their mobile phone and shop online,” she said.

She said that while the online shopping trend continued to grow, competition to local businesses were being presented in many forms.

"With such a strong trend it's important to jump on-board and open an online store-front and spend time and money reaching a wider audience.”

Little Kids Business is an online marketplace for maternity and kids gifts.

Find the website at www.littlekidsbusiness.com.au

The case against:

JENNY Golchert has owned Impressions Lingerie Boutique, in the Bundaberg CBD, for 14 years.

Mrs Golchert said she would not set up an online e-commerce store for her business as she felt a face-to-face customer service experience benefited her shoppers more.

"You can see what the fabric is like, you can see what the colour is like, because online is not a true representation of colour or quality,” Mrs Golchert said.

BUY LOCAL: Impressions Lingerie Boutique Owner Jenny Golchert will stick to her face-to-face business format to provide better customer service experiences.

She said buying in store eliminated the hassle of customers returning items until they found the perfect fit.

"If people bought everything in a local business, like face-to-face, then that creates jobs where everybody's employed.”

She said she felt no pressure on her to start up an online store even with the recent statistics in mind.

"I would need a massive warehouse to have half a dozen of everything in every size, colour and shape just on the off chance that someone wants to order it online,” she said.

Impressions Lingerie Boutique is on Bourbong St. Mrs Golchert recently backed the council's initiative hoping the community will work together to help struggling CBD stores.

