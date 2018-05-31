Inside story: Great cake panic at this year's Bundy Show

SEASONED JUDGE: Shirley Baldwin has been baking cakes for over 60 years and is still a judge today because of her love for helping people learn the craft.

SEASONED JUDGE: Shirley Baldwin has been baking cakes for over 60 years and is still a judge today because of her love for helping people learn the craft. TAHLIA STEHBENS

EVERY great show has a baking competition, and the Bundaberg show outdid itself this year.

Chief Steward of the cooking section Shirley Baldwin has been baking cakes since she was 17 years old and brings more than 60 years experience to the table.

"It took 12 people, 11 hours to do all the judging on Tuesday,” Mrs Baldwin said. "There was 406 entrants made up of 16 iced cakes, 243 adult entrants and 147 in the children's section.

"In my day there were TAFE courses and you went for six months to learn and then go on to be a cake judge, but there's nowhere to do that these days.”

Every entry is tasted and judged on four key elements.

"It goes on the overall look, the taste, the texture and presentation,” she said.

"Then we have to pick categories and then champions, and the overall champion this year was a man with a steamed plumb pudding.

"Previously all plumb puddings had to be made in a cloth, but we couldn't seem to get the entries so we thought we'll put the plumb pudding in a steamer and that is now tradition with the show.”

Mrs Baldwin said she's still judging at the age of 78 because of her love for helping people learn.

"One of the cakes would have won first prize, but she iced it on the bottom instead of on the top.

"And there was another impressive cake, it was a packet zebra cake that impressed everyone.

"We've put in a lot of packet cakes because that is a trend today but we have kept the traditional ones as well as a separate category - there's 79 sections this year.” A reported break-in caused a panicked rush to the display cabinets on Wednesday but Mrs Baldwin is able to laugh about it now.

"Somebody came running and said someone had got into the cupboard and taken a bite out of one of the cakes and had left crumbs all over the place,” she said.

"But then we realised that was how it's meant to be.”