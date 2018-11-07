Inside story: Chemist Warehouse details big CBD move

GRAND OPENING: Chemist Warehouse manager Graham Bunter is excited to open the new store to Bundy shoppers on Friday morning.

GRAND OPENING: Chemist Warehouse manager Graham Bunter is excited to open the new store to Bundy shoppers on Friday morning. Katie Hall

THE new location for Chemist Warehouse is set to open to the public bright and early Friday morning, with most of the stock from the original store already moved in to the new space.

Managing partner and pharmacist Graham Bunter said the new store would give shoppers much more space to browse, with the shop floor almost triple in size.

"It's bigger, better and nicer, a much more comfortable shopping experience with a couple of new brands coming in as well," Mr Bunter said.

"We are going from having a 350sq m space, to an almost 1000sq m space - so it's much bigger, and a lot of extra space for everyone to move with the two metre wide aisles."

Two thirds of the stock from the old location has been moved into the new store at 136 Bourbong St - complete with brand new counters and racking.

"We have moved an enormous amount of stock this week," Mr Bunter said.

Local shoppers dropping by to fill their prescriptions, buy cosmetics or just have a browse, won't be the only ones impressed with the new store.

Mr Bunter said the Chemist Warehouse staff were excited to move into the new and bigger space.

"We have 25 staff here most days, and trying to work with all the customers has been difficult in the past to work with," he said.

"There is more stock on the shelf and a lot more room for customers to browse and shop as well."

The finishing touches will be made on the shop the evening before Friday's grand opening.

"We'll be making sure everything is ready to go in by the Friday morning, but the dispensary at the current location will be trading right until the end and will be the last things to move," Mr Bunter said.

"Trading will be open here (old location) until 8pm on Thursday, then opening at the new store 7.30am on Friday morning.

"It's absolutely glorious looking in there and every one of the staff are very excited."