Inside mum’s ‘next level’ Ikea pantry

A Melbourne woman has left fellow mums stunned after she posted a bunch of snaps showing off her super organised home.

Illi Williams, 25, took to the popular Facebook group - IKEA, Kmart, Target, Big W, Aldi, etc - Hacks & Product Reviews Australia - to share images of her transformed home with her post receiving more than 2,000 likes and over 500 comments.

She captioned the images by thanking the Ikea and Kmart "gods", adding that she loves to improve her home.

Melbourne mum ILLI Williams, 25, has shared images of inside her ‘insane’ pantry, leaving Facebook users stunned. Picture: Illi Williams

Fellow mums described Illi’s pantry as ‘next level’. Picture: Facebook

She spent $210 on 35 white trays from Ikea which she labelled using her own vinyl machine. Picture: Facebook

Members immediately took to her post flooding it with positive messages and demanding she also organise their homes.

"OMG I just want all your storage space," one woman said, describing it as "stunning".

"You are the most organised women I've ever seen. Inspiration! Looks fab," said another.

"This is organisation on steroids, I love it," a third woman commented while another said it was "incredible".

She also organised her kids’ play area. Picture: Facebook

… and other parts of her home. Picture: Facebook

Ms Williams said she was excited to show off her home and while many were amazed at the images of her very neat and tidy living room, it was her kitchen that received the most attention.

"Wow … I would love to fill my pantry with those white containers," one woman demanded.

Others joked that Ms Williams organise their homes too.

"So beautiful. Can you come over and do mine??"

Ms Williams decked out pantry with more than 35 white trays from Ikea, spending a total of $210 ($6 each).

She used clear containers with white labelling for long-life products. Picture: Facebook

The individually labelled and perfectly positioned white trays varied from "everyday sauces and condiments" to "biscuits", "baking" and "recipe bases".

She also filled clear containers - from Kmart - with lifelong goods such as different types of pasta, coffee and baking powder and flour.

"I have always loved organising things and have found that when things are organised everything just flows, it's less stressful and so much easier to maintain," Ms Williams told news.com.au

Her spices have also been perfectly sorted and positioned. Picture: Facebook

woman's pantry stuns fellow mums. Picture: Facebook

The mother-of-two has her own - vinyl cutting machine which she used to label all her containers and trays.

Since starting her business - That's So Labelled - earlier this year, Ms Williams, who is also a nurse, said she has been bombarded with orders.

"I got it going during isolation because everyone started doing up their homes and the response has been amazing," she said.

"I get a lot of help from my husband who does all the behind-the-scene things like helping with the packaging until 3am - it's hard when our two boy (aged one and three) are awake so we have to wait until they're in bed."

Inside Illi’s home. Picture: Facebook

Ms Williams said she shared the posts in the hopes of inspiring fellow women.

"Lots of people say they don't have the space - my old house had shallow deep pantry - but you just have to find the items that work best."

"I just wanted to show people that it can be done."

Many asked the mum how she keeps her pantry looking so tidy despite having two young kids.

"A lot of people ask how I maintain it but it's honestly zero effort - it's great for my husband because everything is labelled and even my three-year-old knows where everything goes."

Originally published as Inside mum's 'next level' Ikea pantry