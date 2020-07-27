INSIDE LOOK: New child care centre opening soon

NEW CENTRE: The Grow Early Education Bundaberg North is still under construction and set to open in October.

WHILE currently under construction, come October the Grow Early Education Bundaberg North is set to open.

The 80-place centre on Barber St, is close Bundaberg North State School and will provide education and care for children aged from six-weeks to six-years of age.

Operations manager Nadine Ross said the centre design reflected the standard of care set to be delivered.

“We are passionate about giving children the best possible start in life, and we are so pleased to offer an exceptional standard of childcare to the Bundaberg community,” Mrs Ross said.

“We believe that children learn best in a quality environment that is happy, nurturing, engaging, and safe.

“This has guided the design of our centre.”

The contemporary centre features the use of sustainable and natural materials.

The landscaped outdoor play areas includes a chicken coop, vegetable and herb gardens, a recycled timber teepee, and an adventure fort.

Age-appropriate classrooms are equipped with carefully selected educational resources, and the centre uses interactive whiteboard technology in the classrooms to enhance children’s learning experiences.

“Our centre design complements our play-based curriculum,” Mrs Ross said.

“Through our curriculum, we aim to inspire children and equip them with the skills needed to be successful life-long learners.

“We prioritise ensuring every child experiences success and accomplishment, and we tailor our curriculum to each child’s stage of learning.”

Sustainability and gardening programs are built into the curriculum, with importance placed on teaching children to love and protect the world we live in.

Comprehensive kindergarten and transition to school programs are designed to ensure each child is prepared with the skills needed to transition to a formal schooling environment.

Every kindergarten child receives a free hat, drink bottle, backpack, and polo upon enrolment too.

Mrs Ross said that Grow Early Education aims to provide families with a level of benefits and inclusions that would give them the most value from their childcare fees.

Chef-designed meals are prepared in the centre’s in-house kitchen from fresh ingredients, including vegetables and herbs from the centre’s own vegetable gardens.

Children receive a free hat and T-shirt upon enrolment, and nappies and linen are also included in the daily fee.

Parents are looked after too, with the centre’s own barista providing fresh coffee every morning upon drop-off to enjoy with a baked treat prepared by the centre chef.

“Community is so important to us, and we design our childcare centres to provide a community hub for our families,” Mrs Ross said.

“We encourage parent feedback and input into our educational programs and we love inviting our parents to participate in our special centre events and days.”

With a high level of interest in the centre from the Bundaberg community, Mrs Ross encourages families to register their interest in the centre.

All registered families will be contacted to book in a centre tour closer to the centre’s opening date.

“Choosing the right childcare provider can be an overwhelming process for families,” she said.

“We are here to make the process as easy as possible.

“We are so excited to meet all of our families, show you the centre first-hand, and introduce you to our friendly staff.”

You can phone the centre on 1300 934 769 to register your interest or contact the centre via their website or their Facebook page.

The centre’s hours of operation will be from 6.30am to 6.30pm Monday to Friday.

