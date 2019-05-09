Inside look at how Bundy Brewed Drinks uses robotics

TOUR TIME: The Bundaberg Brewed Drinks iconic Barrel will officially re-open on Wednesday and offers a brand new experience involving tastes and scents.

BUNDABERG Brewed Drinks is set to open their doors to the public this month, giving business peers and curious minds the chance to learn about the local manufacturing innovations making a big stamp on the market.

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks will demonstrate its use of robotics on the production line at its local manufacturing facility on Wednesday, May 22 at 1pm.

The event is part of the Palaszczuk Government's Inside Advanced Manufacturing series, which is running across the state from May 20 to 24 and offers behind-the-scenes, expert-guided facility tours, showcasing the new techniques and technologies transforming the sector.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick commended Bundaberg Brewed Drinks for sharing its knowledge and expertise with others.

"Using robotics on the production line to help bottle the brand's 13 flavours, including their legendary ginger beer, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks has achieved great success combining age-old traditions with leading-edge technologies,” Mr Dick said.

"Inside Advanced Manufacturing celebrates the best of the sector right across Queensland, and it's fantastic that this great Bundaberg business is involved in this initiative.”

Mr Dick said the Palaszczuk Government was committed to ensuring Queensland manufacturers had the support they needed to grow locally and extend their reach globally.

"Since we launched our Advanced Manufacturing 10-Year Roadmap and Action Plan in 2016, we have made significant progress in bringing new advanced manufacturing jobs, innovation and opportunities to Queensland,” he said.

"Manufacturing is vital to growing and diversifying our state's economy and creating the jobs of the future, and our government is pleased to help shine a light on the local businesses who are innovating in Queensland and employing more Queenslanders.”