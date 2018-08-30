Inside look at Coast's $15 million penthouse

LUXURY LIVING: This multi-storey mansion in the Sea Pearl Resort, Mooloolaba is on the market for $15 million, representing a "once-in-a-generation" opportunity. Located at 1101/87 Mooloolaba Esplanade, Mooloolaba.

LAS Vegas luxury resort the Bellagio inspires elements of Mooloolaba's $15 million "mansion in the sky".

The two-storey penthouse is on the market for the "conservative" figure and welcomes priceless 360-degree views of the Coast's iconic beaches, stretching northward to Noosa.

Sunshine Coast owners Shane and Liz Leadbetter rivalled the stunning location with an immaculate, custom-designed interior inspired by their travels from France to the bright lights of Sin City.

Pop-culture references to Michael Jackson, Elvis and the Moulin Rouge juxtapose the ornate fixtures, neon lights, marbled and mirrored surfaces which sprawl the 1165sq m footprint.

Balconies wrap around the open-plan living space, and the two levels are joined by a grand spiral staircase and elevator complete with entertainment deck and spa up top.

G1 Property owner Simon Guilfoyle said the upper-two levels of the Sea Pearl building represented the largest of their kind in the local market, and the comparable Spirit Surfers Paradise penthouse recently sold for $41 million.

"It's a once-in-a -ifetime opportunity, it will never ever be repeated," Mr Guilfoyle said.

"The luxury, the attention to detail is out of this world.

"The size is immense, covering two levels with an internal lift, a grand staircase, the four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two separate powder rooms, private bar, external areas to entertain up to 50 people.

"There's nothing else like it on the Coast, and it is remarkable to say the least, phenomenal."

Ideally, the owners and Mr Guilfoyle want to sell to Queenslanders, but interstate investors have already shown their interest with internationals soon expected to follow suit.

Mr Guilfoyle said the $15 million price tag was determined by the $4.4 million recent sale of the sub-penthouse, about a quarter of the size.

"We are hopeful to have a result before Christmas, and I think it's a fitting Christmas present for the astute property owners out there," he said.

The property features never-to-be-built-out ocean views, and includes 12 carparks and seven storerooms.