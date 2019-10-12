Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paul Gallen during his victory over John Hopoate. Picture: Brett Costello
Paul Gallen during his victory over John Hopoate. Picture: Brett Costello
Boxing

Inside Gallen’s England training camp before Hall fight

by Jon Anderson
12th Oct 2019 1:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PAUL Gallen's intent for his upcoming battle-of-the-codes fight with AFL great Barry Hall has been highlighted by a training camp in England with that country's heavyweight champion.

NRL legend Gallen, who packs 103kg into a compact 183cm frame, has sought out 198cm British champion Hughie Fury in northern England so he can become accustomed to boxing a taller opponent.

Hall stands 194cm and despite never having fought professionally is seen by some good judges as having too much skill, too much hand speed and too much reach for Gallen.

Former world champion Danny Green has been impressed by Gallen's commitment.

"He landed there four days ago and sparred Hughie Fury the first day, which shows just how serious he is. Fury is extremely talented, just off a world championship belt," fight promoter Green said.

Rugby league great Paul Gallen (left) has been sparring in England with that country's heavyweight boxing champion, Hugh Fury.
Rugby league great Paul Gallen (left) has been sparring in England with that country's heavyweight boxing champion, Hugh Fury.

"Paul said to me, 'People think I'm just a rugby league guy who likes boxing, but I'm fair dinkum about this and I will not be losing this fight.'

"I have been in the ring with both. Gallen is a raw, in-your-face fighter who is improving all the time. In saying that, Barry's boxing IQ is exceptional, but will his engine stand up to six two-minute rounds?"

The fight is scheduled for Friday, November 15 at Melbourne's Margaret Court Arena, on a night where brilliant super flyweight Andrew "The Monster" Moloney will take on Elton Dharry for the WBA title.

Stream over 50 sports Live & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Just $25/month, no lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

More Stories

andrew moloney barry hall battle of the codes boxing danny green elton dharry hughie fury paul gallen
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Meet Bundy’s first Queen of Shebah

    premium_icon Meet Bundy’s first Queen of Shebah

    News Shebah, an all-female rideshare, is set to hit Bundaberg on Monday almost one year after Uber first launched.

    PERFECT PAIR: Where to find new Bundy Rum Ice Break

    premium_icon PERFECT PAIR: Where to find new Bundy Rum Ice Break

    News Bundaberg Rum flavoured Ice Break will be hitting shelves next week in an exciting...

    Changing times for women’s sport at The Waves

    premium_icon Changing times for women’s sport at The Waves

    News WITH an ever-increasing number of women and girls taking to the sporting field, The...

    Minister wants more info on health boss 'sacking'

    premium_icon Minister wants more info on health boss 'sacking'

    News Minister seeks more information over controversial sacking of CEO