Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Car owner nabs thief in dramatic citizen’s arrest

Annie Perets
by and Annie Perets
3rd Oct 2019 7:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FEISTY car owner has taken the law into their own hands after allegedly catching someone trying to break into their vehicle, chasing them into parkland and performing a citizen's arrest.

Police received a call at 9.08am that two men were attempting to break into a car parked in Main Beach.

The car's owner allegedly spotted them and the pair ran into nearby parkland.

The owner managed to perform a citizen’s arrest after catching the alleged offender.
The owner managed to perform a citizen’s arrest after catching the alleged offender.

AMAZING OFFER: GET A SAMSUNG GALAXY TAB A 8.0 WITH THIS BULLETIN SUBSCRIPTION (T & Cs apply)

 

The owner chased them and managed to catch one of the men, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

The owner performed a citizen's arrest and the man was taken into custody.

Police are still hunting for the other man believed to be involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

car theft citizens arrest crime police

Top Stories

    Using water a 'moral and financial imperative': Irrigators

    premium_icon Using water a 'moral and financial imperative': Irrigators

    Rural Burnett irrigation group seeks input on Paradise Dam review, as they say a project they have long advocated for can still go ahead despite spillway's lowering.

    15 of Bundaberg's most perplexing mysteries

    premium_icon 15 of Bundaberg's most perplexing mysteries

    Offbeat Sometimes, there just aren't answers

    7 dead from flu-related complications in Wide Bay this year

    premium_icon 7 dead from flu-related complications in Wide Bay this year

    News SEVEN people have died from flu-related complications this year in the Wide Bay...

    How a Bundy business is using technology to beat shoplifters

    premium_icon How a Bundy business is using technology to beat shoplifters

    Business Innovative thinking puts a stop to thieves