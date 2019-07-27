Inside dramatic Bundy CBD pub arrest: Cops bravely swoop in

The bravery and professionalism of the police officers involved was impressive and, as a parent, re-assuring.

The bravery and professionalism of the police officers involved was impressive and, as a parent, re-assuring. MaxPixel

POLICE officers swooped on a man in a busy Bundaberg CBD pub last night.

Four officers moved in quickly to subdue the man, who was allegedly waving a syringe in their direction, before putting him in handcuffs and taking him away.

It was all over within seconds, leaving onlookers, including myself and several of the NewsMail reporting team, wondering what had just happened.

The bravery and professionalism of the police officers involved was impressive and, as a parent, re-assuring.

After a big week of work and having put Saturday's paper to bed we had gone to the venue shortly after 6.30pm.

As I entered the venue I noticed the man outside and given him a wide berth.

Having joined my colleagues he sat down a few metres away from us, in a seat near the pub's entrance.

After a short period, four officers arrived and quietly approached the man.

That was when things quickly escalated as we heard police warn him twice to put down what he was holding.

They bravely moved in and quickly took control of the situation.

More officers then poured in. After he was whisked way, they combed the area he had been, spoke with us to make sure everyone was okay, and left.

There were up to 10 officers on scene with 30 seconds.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman this morning said police were acting after a report the man appeared to be under the influence of something and was acting erratically.

A man, 40, has been charged with obstructing police, possessing a drug utensil, failing to take reasonable care in relation to a hypodermic needle and public nuisance.

He will appear in court on Monday.