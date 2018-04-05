Inside Bundaberg Rum's exciting preparations for royal visit

BRISBANE may have had a 21-gun salute for the Prince of Wales when he arrived yesterday, but that's nothing compared to what Bundy has to offer.

Prince Charles will get a taste of Bundaberg Rum and join 5000 locals for a free barbecue and a rum sausage at the distillery.

Bundaberg Rum visitor experience manager Duncan Littler spoke with the NewsMail detailing what the his Royal Highness could expect tomorrow.

Mr Littler said he had been working with Clarence House in London and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to make sure it was an enjoyable day for the prince.

"It's a totally different event from what we have held before," Mr Littler said.

"The day is about welcoming the future king of England and we are really excited."

Mr Littler said it was a good time to show him the "green" side of rum making.

"We know he is fond of the environment and we want to show him the green credentials we have here at the distillery," Mr Littler said.

"We believe it is our responsibility to minimise the impact that our operations and products have on the environment and to actively work to protect the resources that our business and our communities need, including across our supply chain."

Green technology at the distillery includes the treatment of waste water and carbon emissions.

Mr Littler said it was an important process they were committed to and took pride in showing the prince.

He said 100 per cent of the waste water generated from the manufacturing of Bundaberg Rum was treated and returned via irrigation to the region's sugar cane crops.

"The amount of water we use to make one litre of product has reduced from 2.1 litres to 1.3 litres in the last 10 years," Mr Littler said.

They focused on reducing the carbon footprint to deliver a low-carbon future.

"We exceeded our 2020 global target of a 50 per cent reduction in direct carbon emissions by achieving a reduction of 67 per cent against our 2007 baseline," Mr Littler said.

"One hundred per cent green steam is used for our distillation process, reducing our carbon emissions significantly.

"It's sourced from the Milliquin Sugar mill who generate the steam primarily from bagasse, which is the dry residue left after the sugar is extracted from the sugar cane."

After the tour, the Prince of Wales will meet with local people involved in disaster recovery in the Wide Bay region.