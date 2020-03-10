Menu
Brooklyn Beckham with Nicola Peltz get down at his 21st birthday. Picture: Instagram
Celebrity

Inside Brooklyn Beckham’s lavish 21st bash

by The Sun
10th Mar 2020 5:42 AM

Brooklyn Beckham celebrated his 21st birthday in style at the weekend, with his famous mum and dad splashing out a staggering $A200,000 on a party for their oldest child's big day.

At the star-studded bash, British rapper Stormzy performed for the crowd before dancing sweetly with Brooklyn's eight-year-old sister Harper, reports The Sun.

Victoria also reunited with her former Spice Girls bandmates, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton, who gushed about how much the birthday boy has grown over the years.

 

Brooklyn Beckham and girlfriend Nicola Peltz at the lavish bash. Picture: Instagram
Brooklyn Beckham at his 21st birthday with brother, Romeo, and girlfriend, Nicola Peltz. Picture: Instagram
Photographer Brooklyn Beckham looked pretty impressed by an ice sculpture of a camera at his big bash. Picture: Instagram
Geri posted a snap of Brooklyn with her and Emma, teamed with a picture of him as a little boy.

She added the caption: "Happy 21st Birthday @BrooklynBeckham

"Oh, how you've grown!"

 

learning from the queen herself 💜

She also praised Brooklyn's younger brother Cruz for giving a "great speech", and shared a grab of what appeared to be David's speech with the caption: "Proud daddy."

 

Brooklyn Beckham with British rapper Stormzy, who performed at the party. Picture: Instagram
David and Victoria Beckham at son Brooklyn's 21st birthday party. Picture: Instagram
Harper Seven Beckham dances at brother Brooklyn's 21st birthday party. Picture: Instagram
Victoria appeared to enjoy the event even more than her son, with the fashion designer pictured enjoying a sweet embrace with husband David - who even cheekily grabbed her backside in one snap.

She revealed that revellers had been partying until 6am, showing off her attention-grabbing PVC trousers in a post to her Instagram story.

 

David and Victoria Beckham at son Brooklyn's 21st. Picture: Instagram
The couple looked to be having fun on the dance floor. Picture: Instagram
Brooklyn's girlfriend actress Nicola Peltz, 25, also shared a video of herself dancing with Victoria - who was busting her best Spice Girls moves to Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive, gushing in the caption: "Learning from the queen herself" alongside a heart emoji.

 

Brooklyn Beckham with brother, Cruz, and girlfriend, Nicola Peltz. Picture: Instagram
Nicola was also filmed dancing with her boyfriend, with Brooklyn's 15-year-old brother Cruz catching the moment Nicola draped her leg around Brooklyn - causing him to gasp as he almost spilt his drink.

She referred to Cruz as her "dance partner" with one sweet photo that showed how she'd been welcomed into the family by the Beckham clan.

 

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz get ready for the party. Picture: Instagram
The couple are totally loved up. Picture: Instagram
However, it was Harper who proved to be the queen of the dancefloor, with proud mum Victoria sharing a video of the little girl with Stormzy, adding the caption: "Harper Seven and Stormzy take over the dance floor".

 

Brooklyn Beckham with Geri Horner and Emma Bunton. Picture: Instagram
The former Spice Girl also posted a throwback photo of Brooklyn Beckham on his 21st. Picture: Instagram
She added: "Thank you Stormzy", and also shared an action shot of Harper beaming as she jumped up and down with a friend.

Cruz shared a picture of his grandma - David's mum Sandra - beaming as the rapper pulled her in for a cuddle.

Meanwhile, David filmed part of the grime artist's live performance, writing: "Stormzy creating special memories for Brooklyn, BIG THANK YOU."

 

David Beckham partied hard. Picture: Instagram
In the video, Stormzy says: "Your dad is legendary, your family is legendary, and this is legendary so let's do it like this … last song! I want to see everyone dancing."

The sports star also shared details from the bash, including a glittering disco ball and a childhood photo of Brooklyn flexing his muscles.

 

Brooklyn Beckham looked contemplative on his 21st birthday. Picture: Instagram
He also revealed some of the food on offer, which included salmon and a hog roast.

Brooklyn was treated to an ice sculpture in the shape of a camera, honouring his love of photography, and a doughnut tower in lieu of a birthday cake.

 

The couple at the party. Picture: Instagram
Party snapper Justin Campbell revealed that guests were served a three-course meal including asado lamb, chocolate ganache, and haggis pops.

A source previously told The Sun Online that the extravagant event cost David and Victoria $A200,000, sharing: "A lot of thought and effort has gone into Brooklyn's big day, and he is really excited.

 

Brooklyn Beckham with girlfriend Nicola Peltz and sister Harper. Picture: Instagram
"It'll be wall to wall celebrities, and a lot more extravagant than the hiring out of the local town hall."

It took place at the family's $A11 million Cotswolds mansion - and Brooklyn was keen to express his gratitude to his mum and dad for the lavish celebration.

Sharing a selection of photos from the party, he wrote: "Thank you mum and dad for throwing such an amazing party last night x to all my friends thank you for being part of a night I will never forget".

 

Victoria Beckham hit the dance floor with friends and family. Picture: Instagram
This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.

