Inside Brad and Jen’s flirty night out
Jaws dropped when famous exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
And their interaction didn't end there. The friendly exes attended the same after-party at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.
Page Six reports that Pitt, 56, was there with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Al Pacino, while Aniston, 50, was seen chatting to Laura Dern, as well as Netflix executives Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber at the Netflix-hosted party.
The Friends star, who won Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role in The Morning Show, had dinner with friends at the hotel's Tower Bar, one of her favourite haunts.
There, Aniston was seen dining Jason Bateman, Billy Crudup and her producing partner Kristin Hahn.
An onlooker told Page Six: "We thought Brad would come into dinner, but no such luck, everyone in the restaurant was looking out for him - we all kept turning around to see if he had arrived".
Aniston and Pitt, who remained friends after their marriage ended in 2005, looked flirty as they were photographed running into one another backstage at the SAGs.
Sources told News Corp Pitt and Aniston appeared at ease in each other's company as they smiled and laughed, with Pitt holding Aniston by the hand as she walked away.
Pitt was named Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while Aniston claimed an acting honour in the TV category for her performance in Apple TV's The Morning Show (aka the show titled Morning Wars in Australia).
"I gotta add this to my Tinder profile," Pitt joked, as he accepted his award onstage in front of his ex-wife.
"I want to thank my co-stars: Leo, Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie's feet," he joked, referencing director Quentin Tarantino's famous foot fetish.
Pitt continued: "Margaret Qualley. Margaret Qualley's feet. Dakota Fanning's feet. Seriously, Quentin Tarantino has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA."
"Let's be honest, this was a tough part: A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with his wife," Pitt said, in his SAG speech which could have easily doubled as a comedy routine.
"It was a big stretch," he added, as the camera panned to a beaming Aniston.
"Enjoy this evening because tomorrow, it's back to work," he said, kissing his award.
Brad Pitt watching Jennifer Aniston win her award has us dead? Dying? Done? #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/0va14ZoNn8— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 20, 2020
Later, footage emerged of Pitt standing in front of a TV watching Aniston's acceptance speech backstage at the SAGs, as former Friends star Aniston won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Series. Pitt was overheard saying "wow" aloud as Aniston won.
Aniston told ET that Pitt's support "meant everything". Speaking after the SAG Awards, a reporter from the entertainment channel asked Aniston: "You had a lot of people emotional while you were giving your speech, backstage here you had Brad Pitt watching that monitor, crying," she said.
"No!" Aniston replied.
The ET reporter added: "What does it feel to have his support and all your friends support?"
"God it means everything, we all grow up together, this whole room that's why their performances just moved me and excite me and allowed me to be here," Aniston said.
"It's fantastic we are part of a community together, now we get to go back to work. It's nice to have a night where you get to dressed up and celebrate each other."
Meantime, Joker star Joaquin Phoenix paid tribute to the late Heath Ledger in his speech for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.
The role of the Joker was, of course, also portrayed by Ledger, who won a posthumous Oscar for his performance of the Batman villain in The Dark Knight Rises.
"I'm standing here on the shoulders of my favourite actor Heath Ledger," Phoenix said, as he dedicated his SAG Award to the Australian, who died of an accidental drug overdose in 2008.
AUSSIE STARS MISS OUT
Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie have been snubbed at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, losing to Oscar favourite Laura Dern.
Australian stars Robbie and Kidman were up against each other for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Bombshell, but lost to Marriage Story's Dern, who is now a sure-fire favourite to win an Oscar for her role as a tough talking divorce lawyer in Noah Baumbach's Netflix drama.
Three weeks away from the Oscars, the SAGs will be an early test for the chances of the Academy Awards frontrunners, among them Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix and Pitt, who delivered a hilarious speech referencing his ex-wives and Tinder when he won for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Leonardo DiCaprio presented screen legend Robert DeNiro with the SAG Award for Lifetime Achiement, as DeNiro delivered a politically-charged speech.
The SAG awards were broadcast from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Because actors make up the largest percentage of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, their picks are closely watched in the lead up to next month's Oscars.
But the last two years, the SAG "ensemble" winner has not gone on to win best picture: Black Panther last year and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri in 2018.
Two of this year's top best-picture contenders at the Oscars Joker and 1917 weren't nominated for best ensemble.
SAG AWARD WINNERS AND NOMINEES
MOVIES
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker - WINNER
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong'o, Us
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy - WINNER
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood - WINNER
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Laura Dern, Marriage Story - WINNER
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Parasite - WINNER
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon - WINNER
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon - WINNER
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones - WINNER
David Harbour, Stranger Things
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show - WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - WINNER
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag - WINNER
ACTION PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE
Avengers: Endgame - WINNER
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
ACTION PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
Game of Thrones - WINNER
GLOW
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchmen