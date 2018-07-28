Menu
TROPICAL PARADISE: 24 Miller St Bargara combines the best of beach and boho
Inside Bargara's top selling home

by Katie Hall
28th Jul 2018 7:00 AM
WE REALLY are spoilt for choice here in the Bundaberg region when it comes to great value homes for sale.

Check out today's real estate guide in your NewsMail to see some of the fantastic properties currently available.

To whet your appetite here are some pictures from the highest selling property in the region so far this year.

Selling for $1.45m, 24 Miller St, Bargara, features four bedrooms and two bathrooms on two floors, allowing for multiple uninterrupted ocean views for residents.

