Inside Avenell Heights: A great Bundy suburb to set up home

23 Hay Street West stands out as a colourful property on the market in Avenell Heights.

AVENELL Heights sounds like the place to be for future families shopping for a home in Bundaberg.

Century 21 Real Estate Sales and Marketing Specialist Patrick Leahy said Avenell Heights was expected to change quite a lot in coming years as older residents downsized and moved from the suburb.

"It's a great part of town - a long way away from any river or flood waters," Mr Leahy said.

Another benefit he mentioned was the ability to walk home after race day shenanigans at the racecourse.

Mr Leahy said the suburb contained a good mix of older homes in the north and big executive homes toward the southern end.

And with plenty of space, parks and easy access to a choice of three primary schools, Mr Leahy said the suburb was "becoming very attractive to younger families".

Nor should the price exclude those in the market, with a median sale price of only $255,000, but with variations in price could range between $170-$430,000.

"When you drive through Avenell Heights people seem to like it because it's a safe area," Mr Leahy said.

Access to the coast is easy and the Bundaberg CBD is only a few minutes drive away, Mr Leahy saying the CBD was far enough away to not impact the suburb with traffic or noise.

"It's got good shopping on Elliott Heads Road - with a butcher there and a bottle shop," he said.

"It does have a lot of things - but it was never designated to have a shopping centre in that area."

Mr Leahy said it was great for kids with wide streets and lots of no through roads.