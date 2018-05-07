Insanely drunk Bundy man jailed for armed home invasion of dealer

Extraordinarily drunk, Jason Leigh Withell armed himself with a rusted rifle, broke into his former drug dealer's home and assaulted the woman and her son.

EXTRAORDINARILY drunk, Jason Leigh Withell armed himself with a rusted rifle, broke into his former drug dealer's home and assaulted the woman and her son.

When police responded to the terrifying home invasion on March 14 last year, they found Withell crying and emotional, but still armed with the weapon, which the Bundaberg District Court heard was not actually capable of being fired.

On Thursday the 41-year old pleaded guilty to burglary by break with violence while armed, two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, possessing a weapon and the summary offence of driving under the influence.

The court heard Withell was on a week-long bender when he drove with a blood alcohol reading of more than five times the legal limit to the River Terrace address and demanded marijuana from a woman who had refused to continue supplying him.

Crown prosecutor David Nardone said Withell had been buying drugs from the woman on a fortnightly basis for about 12 months but three weeks before the attack she'd told him she would no longer do so because he was abusive.

"The woman was woken by Mr Withell who was bashing at the door demanding pot," he said.

"Mr Withell smashed a glass panel on the door and put his hand through the open door.

"He entered the lounge room with a rifle, drew back the bolt and pointed it at the mother telling her 'it worked' and he would 'shoot her'."

Mr Nardone went on the say that when the woman's son came out from his room, Withell pointed the rifle at him so he retreated back into his room.

The woman then attempted to run but Withell grabbed and pushed her before her son returned with a baseball bat.

"Wither responded by hitting him with the barrel of the rifle," he said.

But the court heard when police arrived Withell, who had a blood alcohol reading of 0.280 began crying and was extremely emotional.

Defence barrister Tom Zwoerner said his client had battled alcohol abuse but had a good work ethic and history, which included jobs in the oil and gas industry, truck driving and employment as a welder and fabricator.

He said Withell was assaulted in the week leading up to the offence, which was the catalyst for a week-long bender and ultimately saw him make a "very poor decision".

But Mr Zwoerner said the rifle was actually rusted and not able to be fired due to erosion, rendering it a "metal stick".

He said his client was remorseful and took full responsibly for his actions.

Withell will remain behind bars to at least April 3, 2019 after being sentenced to a head sentence of four years jail.