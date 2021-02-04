Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Pets & Animals

INSANE VIDEO: Tradie spots huge 4m croc in carpark

by ALICIA PERERA
4th Feb 2021 7:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A TOP End tradie got the fright of his life when he encountered a 4m saltie in a Kakadu car park yesterday morning.

DMK Marine Services owner Dayne Kopp had pulled into the South Alligator River boat ramp car park and was watching a pig in the same lot when he noticed the huge croc walking nearby.

"When I got there (the croc) must have been in the centre of the car park - it must have been about 10m away," he said.

"At first I didn't see him because I was looking at the pig, but as I was doing that he must have walked behind my car … and then sat on the grass looking for a little bit.

"When I started filming he started walking into the water."

 

The 4m saltwater crocodile on the grass near the South Alligator River boat ramp carpark. Picture: Dayne Kopp
The 4m saltwater crocodile on the grass near the South Alligator River boat ramp carpark. Picture: Dayne Kopp

 

Mr Kopp said he had seen plenty of crocs in the wild before, "but not in a car park".

He said the situation could have been dangerous if the croc had been acting more aggressively.

"There was a pig already in the car park, and maybe the croc had been watching it come into the car park … but that could have been a kid coming out of the passenger seat of a car, as an easy meal," he said.

Rangers have been notified of the sighting.

Originally published as INSANE VIDEO: Tradie spots huge 4m croc in carpark

More Stories

croc crocodile editors picks kakadu carpark

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DRY JULY?: Worrying forecast for Paradise if it doesn’t rain

        Premium Content DRY JULY?: Worrying forecast for Paradise if it doesn’t rain

        News A Sunwater spokesperson said there was enough water in Paradise Dam and other storages within the Bundaberg Water Supply Scheme to meet allocations for the 2020-21...

        SURF’S UP: Bundy mum creates unique serving (surf)boards

        Premium Content SURF’S UP: Bundy mum creates unique serving (surf)boards

        News Growing up in a family that embraced the surf, the new small business owner has...

        AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community

        HOT TOPIC: Vision for old Bundy fire station sparks debate

        Premium Content HOT TOPIC: Vision for old Bundy fire station sparks debate

        News Burnett MP Stephen Bennett calls on state government to gift council the building.