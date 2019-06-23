‘Insane’: Second fastest UFC KO ever

UFC commentator Mike Goldberg's famous "just like that" shriek would have been perfect in this moment.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik entered the Octagon in Greenville, South Carolina as the underdog against hometown hero Allen Crowder.

But in the blink of an eye it was all over.

Seconds after the two fighters touched gloves, Rozenstruik rocked Crowder with a jab and sent him to the canvas.

He pounced in an instant and delivered a hellacious hammerfist right on the button to turn the lights out.

The demolition job was officially recorded as a nine-second knockout, making it the second fastest knockout victory in UFC heavyweight history.

Todd Duffee still holds the record for the fastest knockout with his seven-second destruction of Tim Hague in UFC 102.

Fans couldn't believe what they were watching as an eerie silence fell over the crowd as their hometown fighter lay unconscious on the canvas.

Rozenstruik now takes his record inside the Octagon to 2-0 and lifts his MMA record to 8-0 after the win.

"I just did it, and I'm glad," Rozenstruik said.

"They say hard work pays off, and that is all."

Not to be outdone, Chan Sung Jung delivered an electrifying finish in the main event of the night.

Known as the "Korean Zombie", Jung burst out of the blocks and had Renato Carneiro rattled early on.

He kept the pressure on and the end was near when the Zombie landed an overhand right hook on the money.

Carneiro crumbled to the canvas and was bombarded with ground and pound before the referee stepped in to put a stop to the beating.

The main event was brought to an end after only 58 seconds as the Korean Zombie stamped his return to the Octagon in the most impressive way possible.

Seventh ranked featherweight Jeremy Stephens instantly called for a fight against Jung and pleaded with Dana White to make it happen.

UFC GREENVILLE FIGHT CARD AND RESULTS

Chan Sung Jung def. Renato Carneiro - TKO (strikes) at 0:58 of Round One

Randy Brown def. Bryan Barbarena - TKO (strikes) at 2:54 of Round Three

Andre Ewell def. Anderson dos Santos - unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 29-27)

Andrea Lee def. Montana De La Rosa - unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Kevin Holland def. Alessio Di Chirico - unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Dan Ige def. Kevin Aguilar - unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 29-27)

Ashley Yoder def. Syuri Kondo - unanimous decision (30-26, 30-25, 30-24)

Luis Pena def. Matt Wiman - TKO (punches) at 1:14 of Round Three

Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Allen Crowder - KO (punches) at 0:09 of Round One

Molly McCann def. Ariane Lipski - unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Deron Winn def. Eric Spicely - unanimous decision (29-28 x3)