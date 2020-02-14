Inquiry member’s mindset after witnessing turtle hatchlings

The innovation, tourism development and environment parliamentary committee listens to Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey. who makes a submission in the Mon Repos Turtle Centre inquiry hearing held on Tuesday.

The innovation, tourism development and environment parliamentary committee listens to Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey. who makes a submission in the Mon Repos Turtle Centre inquiry hearing held on Tuesday.

THE acting chairman of the Mon Repos Turtle Centre inquiry said he did not underestimate the emotional impact of the major tourist attraction.

The inquiry focused on the $22 million centre’s value for money, and tourism development and environment committee member Chris Whiting led the hearing at the Burnett Riverside Hotel on Tuesday.

He heard statements from local politicians and business representatives, but a recurring theme raised by witnesses – including Mayor Jack Dempsey – was the location of the carpark.

It was 800m from the centre, which required a frequent shuttle bus service.

Committee members visited the centre on Monday night and Mr Whiting was still amazed from witnessing turtle hatchlings.

“It is a very powerful experience that gives to some quite powerful emotions,” he said.

Mr Whiting said there had been considerable investment and expectation for the Mon Repos Turtle Centre, which was difficult to balance.

Mr Whiting expected the carparking issue to be addressed in the final report compiled by inquiry chairman Duncan Pegg, who was not at the hearing due to health concerns.

“You’ve got such a sensitive site, a small (conservation) park with so many people, and it’s so important to the ecology,” Mr Whiting said.

“It was a good process that the stakeholders were listened to and those things were included in the design.

“Maybe not to the extent that they wanted it, but just about everyone got their say.

“It’s balancing all those needs against that ultimate need of what is the best for the turtles.

“It makes it very interesting, but Bundaberg’s got it pretty right and they need to be very proud of this centre, it’s an absolute beauty.”

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said discussions were being held with Bundaberg Sugar to secure its land next to the centre for more carparking.

Decisions had been made to avoid increasing light glow.

“Once the parliamentary committee has completed its work, a report will be tabled in the parliament and the government will consider that report,” she said.