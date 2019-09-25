Inquiry into reef science may influence state

QUEENSLAND Senator Susan McDonald acknowledged a federal inquiry would have no direct effect on state government legislation.

She visited the Bundaberg Rum distillery yesterday, where she said the inquiry she successfully pushed for in the upper-house could not overrule state legislation which had been passed last week.

But what it would do was give Queensland farmers a chance to have their views heard through a transparent political process, she said.

The outcome might influence the state government in changing reef regulations in the future, Ms McDonald said.

“That is a really important process,” she said.

“Why is it Queensland farmers be punished for practices that are considered world practice without any measurable sense of the impact they are having on the reef?”

When learning of the inquiry last week, State Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch criticised the division in the Morrison Government causing it to scrutinise its own scientific policies.