Euthanasia inquiry ‘down the track’ for Qld

by Sarah Vogler
25th Jun 2018 3:54 PM
ABORTION law reform will be the Palaszczuk Government's priority this term but Labor will keep an eye on voluntary assisted dying laws being implemented in Victoria, the Premier says.

Annastacia Palaszczuk has responded to campaigners who held a voluntary assisted dying forum held at Parliament House in Brisbane today as they push for reform in Queensland.

"The priority of my Government is abortion law reform and we are expecting to receive the report from the law reform commission by the end of this month," she said.

"There are many people out there who have very strong views either for or against euthanasia.

"Victoria has just passed legislation. I understand that law comes into effect early next year.

"I would want to look very closely at the implementation of those laws."

Ms Palaszczuk would not be drawn on whether a parliamentary inquiry into assisted dying legislation for Queensland would be held this term as well.

"We resolved to look at how that legislation is implemented first and then we will look at what actions we will take," she said.

She said an inquiry would be held "down the track" but not until the State had a chance to see how Victoria's laws were working.

dying with dignity euthanasia queensland parliament

