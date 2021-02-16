Menu
The crime scene at Geoff Wilson Dr, Norman Gardens, in the days after the incident.
Inquest to be held over shooting death of man in Rockhampton

Vanessa Jarrett
16th Feb 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:16 AM
An inquest into the death of Daniel Lewis who was shot dead by police at a Norman Gardens home in August 2018 is expected to held later this year.

Police were called to a domestic disturbance at Geoff Wilson Dr around 7pm on August 30, 2018.

Two police offers were allegedly confronted by the man with a knife and they drew their weapons and fired.

The 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The matter was referred by the Queensland Police Service to the Ethical Standards Command on behalf of the State Coroner.

This week, the Coroners Court of Queensland told The Morning Bulletin investigation material for the matter had been received and was under review.

It is expected an inquest in relation to the death will be held by the end of 2021.

Mr Lewis, born in New Zealand, had been living in Rockhampton for a short time after moving from Melbourne.

