Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

NT gas plant evacuated over ‘suspicious package’

by WILL ZWAR
26th May 2019 1:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 'SUSPICIOUS' package at the INPEX Gas Plant led to an evacuation of the site after reports were made before 11am on Sunday morning

The package was reported to police just before 11am.

An NT Police spokeswoman said the site had been evacuated prior to the arrival of police.

She said the package turned out to be leftover materials from the plant's construction phase.

"Police attended to a report of suspicious package at the Inpex gas plant. The location was evacuated by Inpex prior to police arrival," she said.

"Inquiries discovered the package was left over material from the construction phase of Inpex."

Police said the area was made safe.

evacuation gas plant inpex

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: All the action from the 1770 festival

    premium_icon PHOTOS: All the action from the 1770 festival

    News All the fun and photos from a huge weekend at the Gladstone Region 1770 Festival

    PETITION: Thousands sign to stop cashless welfare card

    premium_icon PETITION: Thousands sign to stop cashless welfare card

    News Kathryn Wilkes has campaigned against the welfare card for years.

    EXPOSED: Woman's cancer scam rocks community

    premium_icon EXPOSED: Woman's cancer scam rocks community

    Crime Alana Porter faked a cancer diagnosis for three years