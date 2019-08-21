Innovation in early education at LEAD Childcare

PLAY TIME: Children at LEAD Childcare Centre Bargara enjoy taking part in a variety of activities and playing in the unique outdoor area.

WITH two dedicated centres in both Bundaberg and Bargara, LEAD Childcare offers high quality and innovative early education, providing a home away from home environment.

Within the last six months both centres have had a total rebrand which has brought an exciting change in culture for both centres and within LEAD Childcare as an organisation.

LEAD Childcare Bargara centre manager Raelee Marxsen and LEAD Childcare Bundaberg centre manager Kieran Molkentin said having two locations for LEAD Childcare within the region allows for greater flexibility for their families and children.

"This not only provides easy transfer options when required but also allows us to join together for celebrations, excursions and community events,” Raelee said.

"At both centres we focus on building strong relationships with both the children and families of our services.

"When family members feel supported and safe within our centres, they have confidence in leaving their children with our wonderful educators and support staff.

"This confidence then enables the parents and caregivers to focus on their commitments while their children are in care, and also allows the families to further build a trusting relationship with children and children with educators.

"Confident parents mean wonderful relationships all around.”

LEAD Childcare Bargara has a unique, large, open-plan natural outdoor areas which provides for lots of focus on engaging children in meaningful play.

Children can even try their hand at golf on our purpose-built putt-putt course with the opportunity to further extend golfing skills with our centre manager Raelee, who is also an accredited community coach with the PGA.

At LEAD Childcare Bundaberg children love participating in the Junior Chef Program.

This program enables the children to help grow fresh produce in our gardening area, harvest this and bring it into the kitchen and contribute to the daily food preparations - each day different children help in the kitchen, preparing meals and developing a love of fresh food and cooking, while also developing empathy, peer-learning and self-help skills.

Both centres offer high quality Early Education and Care for children from six weeks to school age, including Before and After School Care and Vacation Care, whilst providing a nappy service for children under two years of age and all meals throughout the day.

Both centres also provide a Queensland Government Approved Kindergarten Program taught by qualified Early Childhood teachers.

"As centre managers Raelee and I are confident that all LEAD Childcare educators and support staff are dedicated to supporting children in their learning, with a focus on where the child is currently and helping them reach the next step,” Kieran said.

If you are interested in more details or a tour of one of our centres, please contact LEAD Childcare Bargara on 07 4159 1155 or LEAD Childcare Bundaberg on 07 4151 1880.