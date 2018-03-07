Innovation blooming in Bundy orchards

WHEN you think of macadamias, it's usually a packet of tasty nuts.

But that could change with competition growing overseas, the Australian Macadamia Society is looking at different ways to promote "innovation in the market and on the farm”.

Society CEO Jolyon Burnett said one wayto further the macadamia industry could be to branch into products such as ice cream, bakery products, snacks and snack mixes.

Last Thursday, about 80 local growers and industry representatives gathered in Bundaberg with Mr Burnett, the Australian macadamia industry's market development manager Lynne Ziehlke and Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries horticulturist John Wilkie to discuss all things macadamias.

Mr Burnett said there was a really good turnout with growers eager to hear where the industry may be heading.

"Globally, there is a lot of macadamia on the market,” he said.

"The farm size (here) is almost 10 times what it is anywhere else and they need to be confident there will be a market for them.”

The Bundaberg region is one of the largest macadamia producers in the country and despite constant lashes from the weather last year, local farmers managed to produce 18,767.13 tonnes, 41per cent of Australia's 2017 crop.

The Australian macadamia industry held a competition, Australian Macadamias Innovation Challenge, for chefs and food technologists across the country to submit their ideas for the nut's use in food products.

The three winning innovations were Macadamia Mind Food Bars by Adeline Wong, Macadamia and Miso Caramel Cookies by Kinga Wojciechowski and Macci Ice Cream by Ashna Gobin and Leonardo Bohorquez.

"This is a world first - the first time a challenge like this has been done by anyone in the world tree nut industry,” Ms Ziehlke said.

While innovation in the market was a major focus for the industry, it was not the only on.

Mr Burnett said researchers in Bundy were also looking at high-density orchards.

With high hopes for more macadamias in Australia, he said there were plans for an additional 1500ha to be planted, pushing up as far north as Mackay.

The AMS is predicting quite the haul as the 2018 Australian macadamia crop is forecast to reach 47,600 tonnes in-shell at 10 per cent moisture (44,500 tonnes at 3.5 per cent moisture).