Innes Park mum and son take on Boston Marathon

TINA Wallace has been on the run for 30 years, in the best sense of the word.

And now, after three marathons, and a number of Cane to Coral half marathons, the 60-year-old Innes Park mother has completed her fourth running event.

But her latest achievement was not just any race - it was the 123-year-old Boston Marathon.

Joining more than 30,000 fellow runners, Tina crossed the line in about four hours.

And what made this event all the more special was that she got to run the race with her son, David.

She said she was inspired to run the marathon after finishing her third marathon in four hours and three minutes.

It was then that the mother and son realised they had both run a Boston Marathon qualifying time for their age groups.

Mrs Wallace, who originally began running in 1990 to "keep fit and manage the stresses of work and parenting”, was given tickets to Boston on her 60th birthday by husband, Ray.

"I love running, (I) don't do it for finisher medals but love the feeling of energy it gives you,” she said.

"An early run clears my head and has always helped me face whatever the day brings.”

Mrs Wallace said while the course was "hilly and challenging”, with unpredictable weather often part and parcel of the race, the experience was an unforgettable one.

"Boston is the modern day marathon,” Mrs Wallace said.

"It has been running for 123 years, and you run with 30,000 other people who have all qualified to make it to the event, but the crowd support along the 42.3km is phenomenal,” she said.

"You are in an event with the best marathon runners internationally and get to see them, listen to them, talk and immerse yourself in running for a three-day marathon festival.”

But while she "always thought a marathon was something to aspire to, but out of my reach” she was encouraged to give it a try and began training in 2016.

"I loved the challenge,” Mrs Wallace said of her marathon training.

While she admitted she would "not have come to Boston on my own”, having David run in the same race made her very proud.

She said David who was a "very keen runner”, was the first local home in 10km in last year's Cane 2 Coral half marathon.

"I am so proud of David's running achievements,” she said.

"He fits it around a busy life with wife, Vanessa, who also does Ironman triathlons and two children and work.

"It is an absolute privilege to run Boston together, albeit 25000 people apart.”

When asked what advice she would give to people hoping to get into running, Mrs Wallace said the best advice was to talk to local runners and take training day by day.

"Parkrun in Bundaberg and Bargara, Bundy Road Runners or virtually through the Wide Bay Running Chicks (are helpful resources),” she said.

"Be inspired but my only rule is don't do too much, too fast, too soon ... and get some good advice on running shoes.”