Innes Park girl suffers burns to her stomach

A GIRL has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with burns to her stomach after a hot water incident at a home at Innes Park.

The incident happened about 6.15pm yesterday.

QAS round-up from the rest of Qld

Moorooka - vehicle and pedestrian incident

Paramedics are at the scene of a reported vehicle and pedestrian incident on Ipswich Road. One patient is being assessed, incident ongoing.

Wacol - motorcycle incident

A male in his 20s with a leg injury was transported in a stable condition to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after a reported motorcycle crash on Boundary Road and Formation Street at about 2.00am

Portsmith - two-vehicle crash

Two patients with minor injuries were transported to Cairns Base Hospital after a reported two-vehicle crash on Draper Street shortly before 12.30am.

Burpengary - hot oil incident

A female in her teens was transported to Caboolture Hospital with burns to her back after a hot oil incident at a business in Burpengary at 6.35pm.

Bray Park - electric shock

A female in her 30s was transported in a stable condition to Prince Charles Hospital after receiving an electric shock from an electrical appliance at a private residence in Bray Park at 6.17pm.

Redbank Plains - unit fire

Paramedics assessed a person for burns to their hand after a unit fire on Henty Drive about 7.40pm. They did not require transport to hospital.

Leichhardt - kitchen fire

Paramedics were called to Chalk Street just after 6.30pm after a kitchen fire. No people required treatment or transport.

Augustine Heights - single vehicle rollover

Two patients transported in a stable conditions to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after a single vehicle rollover on McDermott Street at 8.15pm.

Beenleigh - motorbike and car incident

A male in his 60s was transported in a stable condition to Logan Hospital after a motorbike and car incident on Logan Street and City Road about 6pm.

Springfield Lakes - single vehicle crash into fence

A male teen was transported in a stable condition to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after a single vehicle reportedly crashed into a fence on Springfield Central Boulevard at 11.10pm.

Caboolture - motorbike incident

A male child was transported in a stable condition to Caboolture Hospital after reportedly falling from a motorbike at a private residence in Caboolture about 6.45pm. He sustained an arm injury.