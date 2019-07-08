Inmate stabbed five times in jail attack
A PRISONER at a NSW correctional facility on the mid north coast is in hospital suffering stab wounds across body including the head after an apparent jail attack.
Two ambulances were called to a correctional centre at Kempsey on the NSW mid north coast about 1pm following reports an inmate had been stabbed.
"On arrival we found an inmate with five puncture wounds and he was taken to Port Macquarie Hospital in a satisfactory condition,'' an NSW ambulance spokesman said.
The 30-year-old had wounds to the chest, back, shoulder and some to the head.
What was used as a weapon has not been identified.
Prison authorities have begun an investigation into the incident.