Injuries ruin Brothers as Power wins at home

AUSSIE RULES: Two Brothers players left Keith Dunne Oval in an ambulance as Bay Power secured its first win of the AFL Wide Bay season.

The Power eased home with a 14.11-95 - 6.6-42 victory, as Matt Schlein kicked five goals.

Colin Crowther kicked three goals for the Bulldogs.

Jack Sickerdick and Connor Baulch face extended stints on the sideline after skull and collarbone fractures respectively.

Baulch was injured after a heavy collision with Power captain Josh Wheeler.

The Power will next travel to Gympie' to take on the Cats on April 7, while Brothers face Bundaberg rivals The Waves at Frank Coulthard Oval.