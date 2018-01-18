Injuries after horse fall

The scene of the horse fall.

A MAN in his 50s had to be flown to hospital today after he fell from a horse.

The incident happened in the North Burnett region.

The man was airlifted by the Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter.

A spokesman said the man received lower back injuries and was assessed and treated at the scene by the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS).

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue landed shortly after and then transported the man to the Bundaberg Hospital.

He was airlifted in a stable condition.

