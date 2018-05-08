Injured worker flown to Bundy hospital in serious condition

Queensland ambulance officers are at the scene of a workplace incident at Childers.

Queensland ambulance officers are at the scene of a workplace incident at Childers. Brenda Strong GLA041212AMBO

UPDATE 12.45PM: A man who suffered a serious head injury in a workplace incident at Childers earlier today has been flown to Bundaberg Hospital.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said the injured man was airlifted in a serious condition by the rescue helicopter.

BREAKING MIDDAY: AMBULANCE officers are on scene treating a man for what's believed to be a serious head injury after a workplace incident in Childers.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said it appeared the man had been injured at at worksite on Ironmonger Drv, Childers, about 11.20am.

Initial reports indicated serious bleeding.

The spokesman said crews had not long been on scene and were still assessing the situation.

More details to come.