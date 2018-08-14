Menu
Injured schoolboy Conor Tweedy in hospital. Picture: Annette Dew
Injured teen has no movement in his lower limbs

by Jacob Miley
14th Aug 2018 4:39 AM
TEENAGER Conor Tweedy - who suffered a spinal injury during a scrum collapse at a school rugby match last month - is making slow but steady progress in rehabilitation.

The St Joseph's College, Gregory Tce student, 16, has some arm and wrist movement, but no movement in his lower limbs, his school principal Michael Carroll said yesterday.

As part of rehabilitation, the teenager spends up to three hours a day sitting up. And despite the exercise being physically demanding, he was showing improvement and was hopeful of increasing it to four hours, Mr Carroll said.

It comes as injured Nudgee College student Alexander Clark, 15, began his own rehabilitation yesterday.

Nudgee College student Alexander Clark during a rugby match. Picture: John Sayer
Principal, and Great Public Schools chairman Peter Fullagar said he had made amazing progress over the past week.

They are among four students who have suffered serious neck injuries in the 2018 GPS season.

Asked whether he thought changes were needed, Mr Fullagar said: "I'd be fully supportive of anything that the Rugby Union Australia recommend and the Queensland Rugby Union recommend and we are in partnership with them in this game and we'd support that."

