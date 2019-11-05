Menu
David Hayes' stayer Melbourne Cup runner Rostropovich is at Werribee equine clinic with a suspected cracked pelvis.
Horses

Horse injured during Melbourne Cup race likley to recover

by Lauren Wood
5th Nov 2019 4:45 PM | Updated: 4:45 PM
David Hayes stayer Rostropovich has a suspected cracked pelvis but is believed to be a strong chance of making a full recovery after breaking down in this year's Melbourne Cup.

The David Hayes, Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig-trained stayer was pulled up in the Melbourne Cup and is receiving treatment.

"He couldn't weight bear," Hayes said. "But I think with a bit of painkillers, he's relieved. It's a sad story, anyway."

Rostropovich's jockey Dwayne Dunn said: "He hasn't pulled up too well. He's obviously sustained an injury somewhere in the run."

Racing Victoria was desperate to avoid any sort of drama in this year's race with an increased awareness around equine welfare.

Rostropovich was inspected by RV veterinarians after the race and was found to be lame before being transported to the Werribee horse hospital for further assessment.

A further update will be provided in due course.

Rostropovich trails the field as the Lindsay Park stayer is eased of the race in the home straight.
