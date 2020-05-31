Injured climbers escape after Burnett helicopter rescue

QFES said one of the climbers was taken off the mountain via a rescue helicopter. Photo: File

QFES said one of the climbers was taken off the mountain via a rescue helicopter. Photo: File

TWO climbers had to be rescued of a mountain in the North Burnett earlier this afternoon.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said they were alerted to the incident just after 3pm.

"We received a call to a vertical rescue at Mt Walsh near Biggenden," she said.

"The climbers were stuck on the mountain.

"QFES assisted with QFES to get the uninjured climber of the mountain.

"The injured climber had to be taken off the mountain by a rescue helicopter."

Both climbers were off the mountain by 4.30pm.

She said all of the emergency crews had since left the scene.