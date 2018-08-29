Menu
Matt Gillett has been plagued by injury in 2018. Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty
Rugby League

Another setback as busted Bronco sidelined until 2019 trials

by Staff writers
29th Aug 2018 5:27 PM

MATT Gillett's bid to return to full fitness has hit another hurdle, with the Brisbane star to undergo a shoulder reconstruction in the off-season.

Gillett, who suffered a neck fracture in round one but played another four games before the injury was diagnosed, had already been sidelined for the remainder of the year after the club took a cautious approach to his return.

But the backrower now won't be back until the club's trial matches in 2019 after a decision was made for him to go under the knife with a six-month recovery period.

"The shoulder has been an ongoing issue for Matt for the last couple of months," Broncos high-performance manager Jeremy Hickmans told the club website.

"We had to wait and see what was happening with his neck injury, as obviously that was the priority.

"When it became apparent he was not going to play again this season, we sent him for a scan on his shoulder.

"From that scan the decision has been made to go ahead with the shoulder surgery.

"If all goes as expected with his recovery, we would hope to see Matt back on the field during next year's trial match period."

Aside from re-signing with the Broncos on a four-year deal in July, it's been a season to forget for Gillett.

He also suffered a calf tear trying to get back on the paddock before the finals.

matt gillett nrl

